NETANYAHU PURPOSELY RUINED HOSTAGE DEAL WITH MASSACRE
Qatar’s PM says they wanted COMPLETE hostage deal after Edan Alexander's release
But the hospital ‘MASSACRE’ ruined it.
pic.twitter.com/je83mTqexM
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 15, 2025
