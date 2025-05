Texas Democrat Representative asks why bill to abolish immunity for public schools and their employees in sex abuse cases doesn’t apply to private schools.

Texas Democrat Representative asks why bill to abolish immunity for public schools and their employees in sex abuse cases doesn't apply to private schools. MIC DROP response leaves her speechless: pic.twitter.com/BKl3GLIw5R — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 14, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet