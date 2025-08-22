Netanyahu: ‘We Have to Do Something About the Algorithms at the Social Networks’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview released Wednesday, pushed for social media censorship to stop 21st-century “blood libels,” such as the claim that Israel is starving children in Gaza.

“Israel is accused of starving children, pretty much the way that in the Middle Ages Jews were accused of killing Christian children for their blood,” Netanyahu told the pro-Israel Triggernometry Podcast.

We “have to do something about the algorithms at the social networks,” he added.

“Netanyahu here is echoing the line taken by @BariWeiss — that if a child dies of malnutrition but also had a pre-existing condition, their death is not newsworthy. Netanyahu argues such news should be suppressed by algorithms,” Ryan Grim commented on X.

“As we’ve reported at @DropSiteNews, Meta has an entire desk dedicated to instantly approving Israeli govt demands for censorship,” he added.

“The children we are starving to death are sickly and infirm” isn’t exactly the most compelling argument, but it’s the one Zionists are going with.

Earlier in the same interview, Netanyahu defended the atrocities Israel is committing in Gaza by citing Allied/British atrocities committed during WWII.

Rather than push back against his bulls**t, Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster just nodded along and ran with it.

Netanyahu also mocked the idea he tried to drag America into war, stating, “They say Netanyahu is trying to drag Trump into a war. Did you hear that one?”

He waved his hand as if performing a magic trick, then misdirected by insisting he doesn’t want “American ground troops” to “conquer Iran.”

Then, without a hint of irony, he praised Trump for entering the war with Iran on Israel’s behalf.

Despite pitching this as a “tough” interview, Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster offered no pushback and instead laughed and giggled when he praised them for taking on the “Woke Right.”

At a Chabad gathering last week, the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Matt Brooks said that he has spent “a lot of time” talking to Netanyahu about the “existential threat” of the “Woke Right” — who he defined as Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens — and Netanyahu’s comments seem to confirm that is the case.

Netanyahu’s demands are already being put into action on TikTok.

Last month, I broke the story that TikTok’s new anti-Semitism censorship czar, Erica Mindel, was an ex-IDF instructor.

Two weeks later, TikTok unveiled new censorship rules that are clearly aimed at suppressing criticism of Israel.

TikTok is complying with these demands under threat of being banned in the United States, as Congress last year passed an unprecedented law to ban the site from America for allowing criticism of Israel to go viral.

As Ryan Grim noted above, META is also aggressively censoring content to Israel’s liking.

META’s “Jewish Diaspora” chief Jordana Cutler earlier this year told a gathering of Israelis at a JNS policy conference that she used her position to carve out “specific protections for Israelis and Jews.”

“We banned content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media,” she said.

In 2020, under lobbying from the World Jewish Congress, Mark Zuckerberg banned all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.