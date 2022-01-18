New Empty Store Shelf Photos From ANP Readers Paint A Much Different Picture From What Biden’s Ministry Of Truth Is Telling Us: They Are Using Food As A Weapon

All News Pipeline – by Stefan Stanford

Dating well back into 2021 following the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House, ANP has been keeping track of growing numbers of empty store shelves all across America, featuring within our stories photographs emailed to ANP by our readers of empty shelves where food products previously sat.

While Joe Biden’s White House put out a statement claiming such photographs, seen also in social media images across America, were ‘disinformation‘ and actually contained photos taken during President Trump’s time in office, you know it has gotten really, really, really bad for Biden and Democrats when even Reuters recently put out this story titled “U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies”.

And while linking to that story on his website Saturday morning, Steve Quayle warned the story was a “False narrative”, as globalists it’s become increasingly obviously they’ve “begun the accelerated starvation against the US population”, the mere fact that the msm is finally reporting upon what the independent news has been warning about for quite some time is another sign of things to come.

Because with ANP and other independent news websites long warning about the globalists depopulation agenda, also long-called ‘conspiracy theory‘ by the msm, what if Steve Quayle is correct in his warning of an ‘accelerated starvation‘ campaign being waged against the US population? Think they wouldn’t do such a thing? History proves Steve correct.

As ANP and other independent media websites have long warned via a quote from none other than globalist stooge Henry Kissinger, “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control people.” Think they wouldn’t try to use food as a weapon in 2022 in an attempt to get people to ‘comply‘ and take the ‘clot shot‘ or simply to ‘eliminate‘ those they love to call the ‘useless eaters‘? They’re already doing it with people’s jobs! From this 2011 story by the Activist Post.:

