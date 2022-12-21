New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate

Washington Examiner – by Jeremiah Poff

A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.

Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.

The restored mandate says that students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks until Passaic County falls to “moderate” levels of COVID-19 transmission. The county is currently at “high” transmission.

Please see an important message from our Superintendent of Schools. Effective tomorrow December 21, 2022, mask wearing is required across the district. pic.twitter.com/3HfpbcO1jP — Passaic Public Schools (@PassaicSchools) December 20, 2022

Passaic County is not the only school district to reinstate a mask mandate in recent days.

Last week, Philadelphia schools announced that masks would be required for the first 10 days of school following the conclusion of winter break.

The vast majority of school districts eliminated their mask mandates in February and March 2022, but a handful of places have resisted removing them.

In recent weeks, major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City have encouraged the public to wear masks indoors and have flirted with reinstating mask mandates.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/education/new-jersey-masks-mandate-passaic-county-school-district