New Technology Will Soon Allow Passengers To Keep Their Passports Packed When Boarding International Flights, Here’s How It Works

Travel Awaits – by Greg Robertson

If you’re flying internationally out of Miami-Dade County Airport, you’ll soon be able to keep that passport in your pocket when you’re going through boarding.

Miami soon will be the first U.S. airport to use biometric boarding at all of its international gates. Rather than showing your passport to head past the counter and onto the plane, passengers will be instantly identified with the touchless click of a camera.

Installation of the machines is set to begin soon and will be completed at all 130 gates by the end of 2023, airport officials said.

“We look forward to elevating our passenger experience with this state-of-the-art boarding solution,” Ralph Cutié, CEO and director of the airport said in a release.

Cutié noted Miami has become the busiest U.S. airport for international travel, with the number of passengers growing every month.

The rest is here: https://www.travelawaits.com/2766039/miami-airport-testing-biometric-boarding-technology/