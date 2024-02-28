NEW: This Man Just Illegally Crossed Into The United States From Afghanistan, He Was Released Onto The Streets Of San Diego & When Asked What His Profession Was He Replied “Social Activist”

A “Social Activist” From Afghanistan…
Be Ready, Buy Guns & Ammo
“How long did it take you to get here?”
– Uh, about 40 days.
“40 days?”
– 40 days.
“Wow. And, uh, you left Afghanistan when in January?”
– Uh, Yeah. Yeah. Correct.
“What did you do in Afghanistan? What kind of work did you do?”
– I was a social activist.
“Social activist?”
– Yeah. I was a social activist.
We’re In Trouble
