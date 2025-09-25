Nick Fuentes announces he got the call & got the $150 million dollars.. But big things are happening. “We have to make some changes on this show & you guys are gonna love it!” AMERICA IS NUMBER 2! Feat. Laura Loomer. That’s the new show!

Nick Fuentes announces he got the call & got the $150 million dollars.. But big things are happening. "We have to make some changes on this show & you guys are gonna love it!" AMERICA IS NUMBER 2! Feat. Laura Loomer. That's the new show!

  1. “Small hat,” eh? Uh…..Yamulka? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……
    “America Number Two,” eh? Uh…..because Israel number one, maybe? But thanks, ol’ Nick, for exposing yourself as a traitor to We the People and just another paid controlled op-ster….

    Reply

    1. Well, I do hope it is satire. But I still think he’s controlled op (esp. if Laura Loomer is going to be a co-host….she’s as ZioShill as they come!)

      Reply

