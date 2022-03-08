NICS February, 2022 3rd Highest Feb for Gun Sales, 4th for total Checks

Ammoland – by Dean Weingarten

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– February of 2022 was the third highest February for gun sales since the National Instant background Check System (NICS) started in 1998. It was the fourth-highest number of NICS checks done during the month of February.

Only 46 percent of the National Instant background Check System checks were for carry permits and carry permit rechecks in February of 2022. In February of 2021, the carry permits and permit rechecks were about 60 percent of total NICS checks.

The change seems related to the implementation of a reformed FOID card system in Illinois. Public Act 102-0237 went into effect in January. It appears to have reduced the number of background checks conducted by Illinois state police by hundreds of thousands of checks a month.

In February of 2021, there were about 3.44 million NICS checks, total.

In February of 2022, there were about 2.55 million NICS checks, total.

Those total NICS numbers include all the checks done for carry permits and carry permit rechecks.

There were about 1.30 million guns sold using the NICS checks in February of 2022.

In February of 2021, there were about 1.35 million sold.

In February of 2020, there were about 1.24 million sold

In February of 2016, there were about 1.41 million sold

Gun sales remain at levels well above historical averages. The number of gun owners in the United States continues to grow, while interest in and desire for guns remains high.

This correspondent believes the demand for firearms is being driven by uncertainty domestically and in foreign affairs. Crime rates have risen sharply during the run up to the 2020 election with several Democrat states and cities announcing some crimes will not be effectively prosecuted. Police moral is low in those areas. Police have been demonized by the dominant media and the Democrat party. It is easy to understand why murder rates have spiked in many urban areas. The United States has a long, strong history of using firearms for defense of self and others. Neighbors help each other. Local organizations are formed spontaneously to aid in protecting neighborhoods.

The war in Ukraine is showing how useful small arms are in aiding national defense during an invasion.

In the United States, there is a long history of local militias spontaneously forming to keep order and to aid in civil defense during emergencies. There is a strong base of veterans to aid in organization and training such spontaneously organized systems.

An invasion of illegal aliens, many of them criminals, is occurring at the southern border with the assistance of the Biden administration. Over two million illegal aliens came to the United States in 2021 alone.

Handguns remain the strongest segment of the firearms market. About five handguns are sold for each three long guns.

Ammunition manufacturers are running all out. There may be some limits on obtaining the supplies to make ammunition. Ammunition remains in high demand and many calibers are difficult to find. Prices are high. The inability of manufacturers to meet the increased demand is probably limiting the demand for firearms. The war in Ukraine is increasing the demand for small arms ammunition.

When state and local governments refuse to enforce domestic tranquility, individuals are incentivized to pick up the slack. Because of this, gun sales remain strong, with many manufacturers selling firearms as fast as they can produce them.

Ammoland