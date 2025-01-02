NOLA Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar Posted Video on YouTube – Was Former Military

The monster who murdered 12 innocent New Year’s revelers in New Orleans has been identified.

A law enforcement officer told NOLA.com that the suspect accused of plowing a massive truck through the crowd on Bourbon Street is 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Moreover, he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a terror attack hit New Orleans this morning with at least 12 people dead and at least 35 injured. Now, one person has come forward with disturbing details alleging a massive security breakdown.

Fox News reported a driver in a white pick-up truck intentionally plowed a car into a crowd of New Year’s gatherers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities.

The suspect died during the gunfight with police. It is unclear at this point if it was suicide by cop or he took his own life.

We now have more information on the terrorist. His name is Shamsu Din-Jabbar.

He worked in Texas near the US boder.

Din-Jabbar went to Georgia State and served in the US military.