Cybertruck bomber identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, served at same military base as New Orleans Shamsun-Din Jabbar

By The Post Millennial

The suspect in the Cybertruck explosion attack by a Trump hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger. Authorities found that he and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who carried out the terror attack in New Orleans, served at the same military base. Livelsberger took his own life when he exploded the truck, which contained the explosion well enough that only 7 others were injured. Jabbar killed 15 people with many more being transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The death toll from that attack could continue to rise. Jabbar was killed by police on the scene.

Police raided the Colorado home of a 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger on Wednesday night, per the Colorado Springs Gazette. They found that Livelsberger served at the same military based as Jabbar, but did not reveal what base that was. Both Jabbar and Livelsberger rented their trucks via the Turo carsharing app, where private citizens rent out their own vehicles.

The cybertruck attack that only injured seven others was mostly contained, largely due to the durability of the Cybertruck, according to authorities. Detonated fireworks and a gas tank were recovered in the bed of the truck after the explosion. The use of the Cybertruck next to the Las Vegas Trump hotel location may have been a signal against Elon Musk, as well as Trump, who have been working closely leading up to the president-elect taking office.

Law enforcement has revealed that they are looking for a connection between both attacks. “Do I think it’s a coincidence? I don’t know,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters. “We’re absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans.”

Car rental company Turo said in a statement, “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents. We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat.”

Musk, with Tesla’s ability to track the status of the electric vehicle, revealed that there was nothing wrong with the Cybertruck prior to the explosion, indicating that it did not have to do with the status of the truck itself. Musk said Tesla “confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

“Law enforcement currently believes it was most likely intentional,” he added.