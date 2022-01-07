Non-GMP-Compliant Batches associated with deaths and disabilities

Craig-Paardekooper

January 3rd, 2022.

Pfizer produced 33 batches of vaccine between July and November of 2020. However, the regulators wrote to Pfizer informing them that they were not GMP compliant in 117 different ways.

Despite these batches being non-compliant, they were shipped anyway within a week, and resulted in over 1000 deaths.

The batches are from Pfizer’s EJ, EK, and EL series.

Under emergency use authorisation, GMP compliance must still be upheld.

The extreme variation in toxicity between batches of equal size is evidence of the breakdown of manufacturing compliance which resulted in high levels of death and disability.