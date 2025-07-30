4 ft flooding in Hilo, Hawaii. Water has gone over the ice pond area and up to the entry way of SCP Hilo Hotel #tsunami #hawaii pic.twitter.com/RZzJVkkLKw
— Nino Lazariia (@inninoveritas) July 30, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
4 ft flooding in Hilo, Hawaii. Water has gone over the ice pond area and up to the entry way of SCP Hilo Hotel #tsunami #hawaii pic.twitter.com/RZzJVkkLKw
— Nino Lazariia (@inninoveritas) July 30, 2025
3 thoughts on “4 ft flooding in Hilo, Hawaii. Water has gone over the ice pond area and up to the entry way of SCP Hilo Hotel”
A little more footage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW5rhZzU-7I
.
Just fyi galen, that footage in your YT link is from 6 years ago. Same place but it was flooding from Hurricane Lane apparently. I know what it’s like browsing heaps of footage sometimes & missing the small details while you’re in a rush – done it myself! 😉
Thanks, Nate.
🙂
.