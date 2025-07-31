Jewish journalist Melanie Phillips ponders the question of whether it's better for Jews to have "goyim" be Christian or atheist while speaking to an audience in Jerusalem.
She then apologises for mentioning Jesus' name in the presence of Rabbi Cherki, who has stated that… pic.twitter.com/oNqDiNNhWT
— Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) July 30, 2025
2 thoughts on “Jewish journalist Melanie Phillips ponders the question of whether it’s better for Jews to have “goyim” be Christian or atheist while speaking to an audience in Jerusalem. She then apologises for mentioning Jesus’ name in the presence of Rabbi Cherki, who has stated that Christians should be worshipping the Jewish people instead of Jesus.”
You will NEVER “parent” me!! You are the dysfunctional, EVIL parent, messing up the whole family of humanity.
.
Never mind that Jesus was Jewish…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahah!