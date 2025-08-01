The hosts of Israel’s “Two Nice Jewish Boys” podcast emphasize that their fellow Jewish Israelis enjoy seeing people in Gaza suffer, and that it makes their daily lives more satisfying to know Palestinians are hungry and homeless pic.twitter.com/UGP2xc7KJy
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 31, 2025
These are the coldest hearts I’ve ever experienced. Midway through I thought, “Could this be a parody?” But no, it’s genuine hate and sadistic savagery.
