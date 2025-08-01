The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has released signal messages and affidavits claiming whistleblower Retired Lt. Col Anthony Aguilar is lying and fabricating the circumstances of his employment
Here he is responding for nearly 15 minutes where I take him through each claim pic.twitter.com/AXNFDWgc6i
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 31, 2025
If you’re a whistleblower prepare to have your life blown to bits.
On the other hand, if you dance with the devil you’re gonna experience hell.
Is it becoming an “All or Nothing” time? A time when you can only serve good and not even a little bit of bad? Seems to me it is.
