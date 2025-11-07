NYPD Release Photos of ‘Fedora-Wearing Bicyclist’ Who Spray-painted Swastikas on NYC Yeshiva

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The NYPD has released photos of the “fedora-wearing” suspect who triggered an anti-Semitism panic in the immediate aftermath of Zohran Mamdani’s election by spray-painting swastikas on a Brooklyn yeshiva.

From New York Post, “Fedora-wearing bicyclist who scrawled swastikas at NYC yeshiva caught on video”:

Disturbing surveillance video captured the mysterious bike-riding vandal who painted swastikas at a Brooklyn yeshiva early Wednesday morning — just hours after socialist Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win. The footage shows a single figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat pedal up to the Magen David Yeshiva in Gravesend around 6:30 a.m., stopping briefly and scrawling the hateful graffiti before riding off. “In light of the results from the election last night, everybody is super sensitive and we’re afraid that this is going to be the new norm, where these people are going to be emboldened that think that they can get away with it,” Bob Moskovitz, Executive Coordinator for Flatbush Shormrim Patrol, told The Post. […] “It’s not a coincidence that this happened hours after Mamdani won the election,” one yeshiva dad said. “Anyone who claims that it is is lying to themselves or having delusions. This was a statement that with the new boss in charge, we finally get to show our true colors.”

The suspect was wearing all black. Black gloves, a black face mask, what looks like black dress shoes, and a black fedora (similar to those you’d see worn in the community).

This act of petty vandalism was clearly well-thought-out, and it just so happened to also be well-timed for maximum political impact.

It was swiftly seized on by Israel First politicians in New York to browbeat Mamdani.

“As Mayor, I will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbors to root the scourge of antisemitism out of our city,” Mamdani said on X after being blamed for the attack (in only his second tweet after winning the election).

Incidentally, I noticed that none of the politicians who spread the initial story are spreading these new photos of the suspect.

Aren’t they supposed to be interested in catching this person?

Lest anyone forget, during Trump’s first term a far-reaching anti-Semitism panic was induced by Israeli-American “Michael Kadar” calling in thousands of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers.

Trump was viciously attacked by the Israel Lobby at the time for predicting the bomb threats were a hoax to “make people look bad”, yet he was proven right after Kadar’s arrest.