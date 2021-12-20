NYPD rookie gives lieutenant lap dance at wild holiday party now under investigation

New York Post – by Tina Moore, Steven Vago, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon

An NYPD rookie got down and dirty at a raucous holiday bash for her Bronx precinct — giving her lieutenant a raunchy, caught-on-video lap dance at the wild event, according to footage and sources.

The not-so-Finest moment infuriated department higher-ups, who have launched an investigation into Thursday’s incident — and already booted the lieutenant to Transit, sources told The Post.

The newbie female cop is seen in the seamy footage wearing a checkered black-and-white miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and black knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry in the Yonkers bar, according to law enforcement sources and several videos.

“Oh, my God!’’ someone in the crowd shouts.

The married, grinning higher-up sits in his chair in the middle of the crowd — at times resting his hands on his sexy underling’s thighs — as she shakes her booty against his groin and some people cheer.

