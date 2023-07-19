Obama-Era Emails Uncover Hunter Biden’s Vast Connection To Almost A Dozen Senior-Level Biden Admin Aides

Almost a dozen present and former officials serving in the White House and Joe Biden administration, along with the president’s national security adviser and the secretary of state, have broad connections to Hunter Biden, who is accused by Republicans of selling access to his father that dates back to over ten years.

A Fox News Digital analysis shows the range of Hunter’s possible reach in the White House, while the first son is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 26 for two alleged misdemeanor tax violations and a felony gun charge.

The Department of Justice declared last month that Hunter had entered a plea agreement in the case that will probably keep him out of jail. (Related: Hunter Biden pleads GUILTY to tax crimes, reaches deal on gun charge.)

United States Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, who headed the investigation, is facing demands from Republicans investigating purported improper retaliation against whistleblowers who alleged the inquiry was “influenced by politics” and that Weiss was “hamstrung” when preparing prosecutorial decisions.

The analysis involves two members of Biden’s Cabinet and one former Cabinet member, a top aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a national security adviser, five top Biden White House aides, and a top Biden campaign aide who is currently on leave from her role as a communications director for first lady Jill Biden.

Among the prominent names linked to Hunter Biden were: Jake Sullivan, Hunter Biden and President Biden’s national security adviser; current Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Evan Ryan, Blinken’s wife who is presently serving as White House cabinet secretary; White House chief of staff Jeff Zients; Kathy Chung, who is currently serving as the Pentagon’s deputy director of protocol; Biden’s former White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for first lady Jill Biden; Annie Tomasini, an assistant to the president and the current director of Oval Office operations; Michael Donilon, a senior adviser to Biden; Steve Ricchetti, who serves as Biden’s White House counselor; and Louisa Terrell, who is serving as assistant to the president and the director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Uncovered Hunter Biden emails to build up House Republicans probe into Biden family

Meanwhile, uncovered emails between Hunter Biden and his business partners with the Barack Obama administration may build up the House Republicans’ “influence peddling” investigations into the Biden family, according to lawmakers.

The heavily redacted hoard of emails issued Wednesday, July 12, by the conservative nonprofit organization America First Legal, arrived as President Biden has frequently denied knowledge of Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

For example, records imply Hunter’s longtime business partner at the closed investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, Eric Schwerin, emailed Joe Biden’s top aides to see if a partner could join a State Department lunch in 2010 with Chinese government officials.

“The Biden Department of Justice is scrambling to cover up the depth of the Biden family’s corruption because of the vast network of Democrat bureaucrats involved in their scheme. This is a scandal far worse than Watergate, and they must be held accountable,” said Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, ex-chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

Congressional Republicans, specifically on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, have been supporting new ways to investigate the Biden family’s finances.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the committee’s chairman, said on Thursday, July 13, on Fox News he is drafting legislation to hold Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress in connection to his outstanding subpoena in May for records allegedly detailing “a bribery scheme involving a foreign national and Joe Biden when he served as vice president.”

The Oversight Committee also issued a memo in mid-May based on bank records showing that the Biden family, along with Hunter Biden, took $10 million from foreign nationals in Romania and China while Biden was vice president.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which gave the records to America First Legal, mentioned executive privilege in redacting a critical portion of information.

One email revealed that Schwerin communicated with Joe Biden’s then-executive assistant Michele Smith over a “China lunch” in November 2010 and imitated Hunter Biden on the chain.

Nevertheless, a version of the email available on Hunter Biden’s laptop shows that Schwerin was referring to a luncheon event as part of a “China State Dinner” in January 2011.

As stated in the email, Hunter Biden tried to invite Walmart board member Greg Penner to the luncheon, which was honoring China’s then-president Hu Jintao.

Records show that Hu was honored during the event by Biden and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, although it is not clear if Penner, Hunter Biden, or Schwerin were present.

