South African doctor who discovered Omicron variant says there's nothing to worry about, only has very mild symptoms. pic.twitter.com/ertReDI2mb
— Deleuze (@Kukicat7) November 28, 2021
Posted: November 29, 2021
Categories: Videos
6 thoughts on “Omicron variant has very mild symptoms.”
Oh please Mthrfkrs, …..
Autobots, be ready for the transformers to defend against; “OMICRON” and his army of microbots…!
Just as stupid and comical…
MORONIC isn’t it ?
I think there was an Italian sci-fi move with the same name back in 63.
Yeah, they blamed it on aliens. Not too far off the mark 🙂
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0191326/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
It’s also the fifteenth letter in the Greek alphabet.
