Oregon Dems give $1.5 BILLION in free health care to illegal immigrants state-wide

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Oregon’s Democratic-controlled legislature has finalized a 2025-2027 budget that allocates $1.5 billion in state and federal funds to free healthcare coverage, which includes coverage for illegal immigrants. The funds, drawn from the state’s Healthier Oregon Program, exceed the $717 million earmarked for the Oregon State Police by more than double, prompting criticism from Republicans and law enforcement advocates who argue it prioritizes non-citizens over public safety.

The Healthier Oregon Program, formerly known as Cover All People, was launched in 2021 with an initial $100 million state investment to extend Medicaid-like benefits to low-income residents who are ineligible due to immigration status. It expanded in July 2023 to cover all qualifying adults regardless of legal status and has since provided coverage to more than 105,000 individuals, according to records. The current $1.5 billion investment over the course of two years comes as a result of initial estimates nearly doubling. Approximately $1.2 billion comes from the state’s general funds, with the remainder from the federal government.

The program covers essentials like primary care, mental health services, and prescription drugs for those earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, filling gaps left by federal restrictions on Medicaid for illegal immigrants.

This comes amid a federal government shutdown at the hands of Democratic lawmakers, predominantly over the axing of illegal immigrants being offered taxpayer-funded healthcare.

While Democratic elected officials, such as Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, back the use of taxpayer funding for illegal immigrants on claims that “healthcare is a human right,” the funding disparity has fueled outrage among law enforcement officers and advocates, as the taxpayer-funded budget is more than double allotted to the Oregon State Police. Oregon law enforcement agencies have struggled since the 2020 “defund the police movement,” and are in need of more funding to recover, officials say.

Critics, including Republican lawmakers and the Oregon Police Chiefs Association, contend the allocation reflects misplaced priorities in a state grappling with law enforcement recruitment shortages, fentanyl overdoses, and violent crimes.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been targeting states providing taxpayer-funded services for illegal immigrants. The Post Millennial reached out to Trump White House officials for comment.