Over 30 children rescued in Texas anti-trafficking operation, multiple suspects detained

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

Over 30 children were rescued from different trafficking operations across the state of Texas. The operation was carried out by federal and local authorities to take down trafficking operations that have been targeting youth.

The effort, known as “Operation Lightning Bug” in the area of San Antonio led to arrests, felony charges, as well as multiple new investigations, according to the US Marshals Service. In a press release on the operation, the law enforcement agency said that the “multi-agency initiative targeting crimes against vulnerable youth” took place “from July 28 through August 15. Focusing resources to locate missing juveniles at high risk of exploitation by traffickers and predators.”

Results of the operation included three arrests for harboring a runaway, nine felony arrest warrants executed, six trafficking survivors recovered, 30 missing juveniles recovered, five new trafficking investigations opened, as well as the encouragement of 120 missing juveniles to come back home which resulted in the clearing of entries from databases.

“The safety of our children is the safety of our communities, and justice demands that we protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said US Marshal Susan Pamerleau for the Western District of Texas. “Through Operation Lightning Bug, we reaffirm our promise to safeguard the most vulnerable and strengthen the safety of our communities.”

“Every suspect arrested, juvenile returned home, and survivor taken out of harm’s way matters. This operation demonstrates what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies unite to protect children,” San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus added.

The sweep was conducted under the 2015 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, which allows for the US Marshals Service to recover missing or endangered children with or without a fugitive being involved.

All agencies that participated in the operation included SAPD, the US Marshals Service, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Board of Criminal Justice OIG, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and ICE.

Kirsta Leeberg-Melton, the CEO and founder of the Institute to Combat Trafficking said that the operation is just a highlight of the larger issue of exploitation. She said that traffickers target vulnerable children who do not have a strong support system.

“They are easy pickings for traffickers to take advantage of,” she warned. “They exploit these needs by offering those items and then calling in debts and putting those kids in a position where they are able to exploit them for sex or for labor.”

She also addressed the growing problem of exploitation online. “Trafficking is the exploitation of men, women and children for forced sex or forced labor by a third party for their profit or gain. That’s been around forever,” Leeberg-Melton said. “What hasn’t really been around is people’s understanding of that crime and their knowledge that it’s happening everywhere!”

“As technology advances, traffickers…are early adopters and adapters of technology,” she said. “The internet allows them to connect with victims and buyers far beyond their local area.”