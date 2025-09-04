Paramount on Verge of Acquiring Bari Weiss’ The Free Press and ‘Tossing Her the Keys to CBS News’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Paramount under nepo baby David Ellison is on the verge of acquiring Bari Weiss’s pro-Israel propaganda outlet “The Free Press” for around $100-200m and “tossing her the keys to CBS News,” according to Puck News.

From Dylan Byers in Puck News, “The Bari Market”:

As part of the deal, I am told David plans to give Bari a role at CBS News that would, among other things, task his fellow Millennial with guiding the editorial direction of the division.

Shari Redstone, the daughter of the late Sumner Redstone (né Rothstein), reportedly decided to sell Paramount after October 7th because she “wanted to support Israel” and “address issues around antisemitism” and was upset with CBS News airing occasional segments highlighting just a fraction of the many atrocities Israel is committing in Gaza.

From The New York Post, “Shari Redstone hoped Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ suit would root out anti-Israel bias at CBS News — and she sold Paramount partly over Oct. 7”:

Shari Redstone said she believed President Trump’s lawsuit against CBS News could help address the network’s anti-Israel bias — even as she revealed that it was the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that finally moved her to sell CBS parent Paramount.

“We needed more balance,” Redstone, former chair of Paramount Global, told the New York Times in interviews conducted after Paramount’s $8 billion sale to Skydance Media closed earlier this month.

“Once that happened, I wanted out,” she told the Times.

“I wanted to support Israel, and address issues around antisemitism and racism.”