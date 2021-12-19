Posted: December 19, 2021 Categories: Videos Pentagon orders company to stop making faith-based dog tags Fox News Dec 19, 2021 • First Liberty Institute general counsel Mike Berry and Shields of Strength owner Kenny Vaughan joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the lawsuit. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
2 thoughts on “Pentagon orders company to stop making faith-based dog tags”
Dod has no authority to stop him. They can ban troops from wearing them. That’s it that’s all. Next
But beards and turbans are just fine in the military.