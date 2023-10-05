Peter Doocy just ENDED Cringe Jean Pierre’s career in 60 seconds:
“If you have to build a border wall, but you don’t think that it’s gonna work then once it’s done, are you just going to tear it down?”
KJP: …
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2023
“We are not complying by the law”
So that would make you all lawless, outsiders and criminals. So why isn’t the entire administration arrested and removed from office?