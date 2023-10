🚨Bob Menendez’s wife Nadine Arslanian hit and killed a man while driving her Mercedes in 2018

She was found “not at fault” for the incident because the man was jaywalking. She was not given a DUI test at the scene and was immediately allowed to leave after providing a statement pic.twitter.com/D7bpnBWQBC

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2023