Pfizer CEO says a fourth COVID booster shot 'is necessary' pic.twitter.com/tEaoGe3PO3
— VINnews (@VINNews) March 14, 2022
Posted: March 14, 2022
Categories: Videos
7 thoughts on “Pfizer CEO says a fourth COVID booster shot ‘is necessary’”
didnt you get the memo asshole!
the fear narrative is war now,, try to keep up
🙂
EXPECT FAT MOUTH FAUCI TO REAPPEAR SOON!!! THEY”S GONNA TRY THAT TRICK AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!
I thought he was in witness protection hahahahahahaha
He could be six feet usunder!!! LOL
“Four shots ‘are necessary’ for Pfizer CEO”
There, I corrected that heading!
Hmmmm first shot didn’t work, second shot didn’t work third shot didn’t work.Please go ahead and stab yourself in the face with your 4 shots arsehole.
Do the world a favour and publicly die, please