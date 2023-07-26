PFIZER KNEW MANY VACCINE RECIPIENTS WOULD LIKELY SUFFER FROM MYOCARDITIS
READ IT!
It’s their words, not mine. pic.twitter.com/Zg4eKYH86k
— Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) July 25, 2023
Posted: July 26, 2023
Categories: News
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
PFIZER KNEW MANY VACCINE RECIPIENTS WOULD LIKELY SUFFER FROM MYOCARDITIS
READ IT!
It’s their words, not mine. pic.twitter.com/Zg4eKYH86k
— Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) July 25, 2023
One thought on “PFIZER KNEW MANY VACCINE RECIPIENTS WOULD LIKELY SUFFER FROM MYOCARDITIS”
so now can we get Pfizer to suffer for maiming and killing us ?..don’t look to the courts or our government to step up, going to have to come from us