Philadelphia Police released footage of a Target store (at 7400 Bustleton Ave.) being looted at the #BLM-inspired riot on Sept. 26. The looters organized on social media in reaction to a judge dismissing charges against an officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect. Soros-linked DA Larry Krasner quickly refiled charges.

Philadelphia Police released footage of a Target store (at 7400 Bustleton Ave.) being looted at the #BLM-inspired riot on Sept. 26. The looters organized on social media in reaction to a judge dismissing charges against an officer who shot a knife-wielding suspect. Soros-linked… pic.twitter.com/q5vq9S9KCT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet