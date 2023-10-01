Schumer: “McConnell and I have agreed to continue fighting for more economic and security aid for Ukraine.”
pic.twitter.com/2UbEHg3Urq
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 1, 2023
Posted: October 1, 2023
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Schumer: “McConnell and I have agreed to continue fighting for more economic and security aid for Ukraine.”
pic.twitter.com/2UbEHg3Urq
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 1, 2023
2 thoughts on “Schumer: “McConnell and I have agreed to continue fighting for more economic and security aid for Ukraine.””
And the grass keeps growing, while the liberty-minded remain hyper-vigilant.
.
In other words, “more economic and security aid” for themselves….