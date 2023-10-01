Mariana Mazzucato a panelist at the WEF describes that their plan to vaccinate the world has failed and that climate change is too hard for people to understand.
She goes on to talk about a coming water crisis and how they can experiment with this. In other words their plan is… pic.twitter.com/kEvk7C7Rq5
— Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) September 30, 2023
Posted: October 1, 2023
Mariana Mazzucato a panelist at the WEF describes that their plan to vaccinate the world has failed and that climate change is too hard for people to understand.
So what the WEF plans to do is attack water. I know! I know… since these folks are not only psychopaths but idiots, are they planning on forcing a certain narrative straight out of the movie “Idiocracy,” and replace water with electrolytes (to kill the plants of course so we’ll have to eat “ze bugs”), because that is “what plants crave”? What with geoengineering the rain they’ve been doing for years, maybe “electrolyting” rain is part of their plan…