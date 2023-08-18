Pilot Dies in Bathroom During Flight from Miami After Suffering Health Emergency

By Jim Hᴏft – The Gateway Pundit

A pilot from LATAM Airlines passed away unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from Miami, Florida to Santiago, Chile.

On Monday, LATAM flight 505, carrying 271 passengers from Miami to Santiago, was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a pilot’s medical emergency.

Captain Iván Andaur Santibáñez, 56, has been identified as the pilot who died while operating LATAM flight 505 on Monday night.

Captain Santibáñez, who had dedicated 25 years of service to LATAM, began to feel unwell three hours into the flight, according to Simple Flying.

The news outlet added that Andaur collapsed in the bathroom and immediately received emergency treatment from the crew.

Despite the efforts made by the cabin crew and medical professionals on the ground, the pilot was declared dead on arrival.

LATAM Airlines, a Chilean airline company, released a statement following the tragic event:

“LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away.”

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”