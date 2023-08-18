Time for your EIGHTH dose: Pfizer says latest booster won’t be tested on humans but it works great on mice!

By JORDAN SCHACHTEL – The Dossier

Pfizer announced Thursday that their new shot, which targets the Eris variant (whatever that is) of the cold/flu rebrand sickness that is commonly referred to as Covid-19, is showing great promise in mice.

And given that Big Pharma heavyweights like Pfizer pretty much control America’s Government Health institutions, we should expect to see FDA authorization for another “emergency use” shot in the coming weeks.

For the True Believers who are on schedule with “the science,” this would make for an eighth dose of mRNA in under three years.

In April, the FDA authorized a seventh dose of a new shot labeled the “bivalent booster.” When the new “Eris” formulated shot comes out, it will make for an eighth shot.

But for some pharma captured doctors and institutions, eight is still not enough! According to this new article in NPR, some of the “experts” now recommend a booster every two months for the immunocompromised. If you’re not yet immunocompromised, you can take a shot every four months. Once you are immunocompromised by the shots, you have unlocked the every two months achievement and you will be rewarded with a free Pfizer toaster. Time to get those antibody levels up. Personalize the dose!

Last year, the FDA stopped pretending to care about the safety of the shots, allowing for the latest formulations from Pfizer and Moderna to skip any testing on humans or any semblance of independent review. So we hope it’s encouraging to know that the human trials are taking place in a different, more live format than before. Very exciting to be on the cutting edge of science.

Luckily, for the sake of humanity, most Americans have stopped getting mRNA injections, largely because many quietly realized that they have been bamboozled by Big Pharma into taking a shot that does not in fact stop the sniffles.