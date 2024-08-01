Prime Minister Starmer will use facial recognition to block protests against immigration like the Southport one.
He calls on social media to step in. pic.twitter.com/W3iO9CdsHm
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Prime Minister Starmer will use facial recognition to block protests against immigration like the Southport one.
He calls on social media to step in. pic.twitter.com/W3iO9CdsHm
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024