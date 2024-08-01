Poll: Donald Trump Losing Jewish Vote to Kamala Harris, Despite His Many Pledges to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former President Donald Trump is losing the Jewish vote to Kamala Harris in a new poll, despite pledging to give the Israel Lobby total power over Congress and making support for the Jewish State a centerpiece of his campaign.

From The Algemeiner:

US Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, currently holds a narrow lead with Jewish voters over her Republican opponent, former US President Donald Trump, in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Jewish voters prefer Harris over Trump, the Republican Party’s nominee, by a margin of 52.7 percent to 45.9 percent, according to the survey conducted by pollster Richard Baris. The poll indicated a softening of support for Democrats among Jewish voters, potentially stemming from dissatisfaction over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Jews are a traditionally Democratic-leaning voting bloc. Since 1968, American Jews have supported the Democratic presidential nominee over the Republican nominee on average by a staggering margin of 71 percent to 26 percent, according to Jewish Virtual Library. Jewish voters supported incumbent US President Joe Biden over Trump by a margin of 68 percent to 30 percent in 2020. In 2016, 71 percent of Jewish voters supported Hillary Clinton and only 24 percent supported Trump. […] Baris suggested that Jewish voters could be upset with what he described as the Biden administration’s “anti-Israel policies,” potentially sparking a partial exodus among this voting bloc to the Republican Party.

Indeed, Biden withheld half of one shipment of weapons to Israel and told Netanyahu he wouldn’t support a war with Iran and it ended his campaign.

Though the report claims that Harris may not be as pro-Israel as Biden, she has already pledged her “unwavering commitment” to Israel and has only offered the Palestinians her “concern.”

With Harris potentially planning to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her VP running mate, she could pick up even more support in the coming days.

Trump has made advancing Israel’s interests a centerpiece of his campaign and even told Sean Hannity in an interview earlier this year that he’s running to give the Israel Lobby total power over our Congress.

Trump has also pledged to crush pro-Palestine protests on college campuses and deport pro-Palestine protesters.

In late June, Jewish Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman — a lifelong Democrat — endorsed Trump for president and said that his friends would be staffing Trump’s administration.

Though his endorsement may have moved some Jews to support Trump, the majority still oppose him and Trump’s support for Israel has alienated him from millions of Americans who oppose the Jewish State’s slaughter in Gaza.