Israeli jets rain fire across Gaza on 300th day of genocide

By The Cradle

Several people were killed in indiscriminate Israeli attacks across Gaza on 1 August as the besieged strip marked the 300th day of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war.

Four people were killed and several others injured by Israeli shelling in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Thursday, WAFA news agency reported. Eight were also killed in central Gaza’s Maghazi camp.

An airstrike near the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, north of the strip, killed one and injured others, while Israeli warplanes launched numerous attacks across the southernmost city of Rafah.

The bombardment came a day after a brutal attack by Israeli forces against journalists in Gaza.

Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul and photojournalist Rami al-Riffy were killed when Israel targeted their vehicle in Gaza City’s Al-Shati refugee camp.

Graphic footage circulating social media shows one of the journalists with his head missing inside the ravaged car.

Ghoul had been covering the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran that morning, outside his destroyed Gaza home.

“Ismail was conveying the suffering of the displaced Palestinians and the suffering of the wounded and the massacres committed by the [Israeli] occupation against the innocent people in Gaza. The feeling – no words can describe what happened,” said his colleague, Anas al-Sharif, while at the hospital that received the bodies of the two journalists.

Al Jazeera, which has lost several journalists to Israeli attacks, called the killings a “targeted assassination.” The two were wearing press vests and were inside a clearly marked vehicle for the media at the time of the strike.

Hamas’ Qassam Brigades and other resistance factions continued to confront Israeli forces across the strip throughout 31 July.

“In a combined operation in the Al-Shoka area, east of the city of Rafah, our fighters were able to target a Zionist tank and a D9 military bulldozer, setting them on fire with two Al-Yassin 105 shells, then targeting the rescue forces upon their arrival and destroying a troop carrier and another two D9 bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells. Clashes are still continuing in the operation area,” the Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday evening.