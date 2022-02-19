Public Health Scotland will no longer publish Covid-19 Data because it shows the Fully Vaccinated are developing AIDS

Daily Expose

Public Health Scotland will stop publishing data on Covid deaths and hospitalisations by vaccination status going forward because the data has shown for the past few weeks that the fully vaccinated population are developing AIDS.

Source

On the 26th Jan 22, The Expose exclusively told you how Public Health Scotland data showed fully vaccinated individuals were up to 4 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

The very next week, Public Health Scotland added a whole section on alleged vaccine effectiveness in their report as well as notes in red text stating the data should not be used to measure vaccine effectiveness.

This was clearly done in response to our report, and because they could no longer use their own data, as they have done for the past year, to show that the Covid-19 injections are effective.

But now, as we quitely predicted, Public Health Scotland have gone one step further, and have announced in their latest report that they will no longer publish the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccine status.

The reasons they’ve given are laughable, because they felt no need to come up with these tedious excuses when the hospitalisation and death rates were shown to be in the vaccines favour.

But we can reveal that the real reason Public Health Scotland will no longer publish the data, is because it clearly shows that the fully vaccination population are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

One of the main reasons given by Public Health Scotland that their data is now unreliable, is because “vaccine effectiveness wanes over time”. But this is a lie, because vaccine effectiveness doesn’t wane. Immune System Performance does.

Vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

Vaccines allegedly help develop immunity by imitating an infection. Once the imitation infection induced by the vaccine goes away, the body is left with a supply of “memory” t-cells and antibodies that will remember how to fight that disease in the future.

So, when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

In regards to the Covid-19 injections –

A vaccine effectiveness of + 50% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is 50% better at tackling Covid-19.

would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is 50% better at tackling Covid-19. A vaccine effectiveness of 0% would mean that the fully vaccinated are no more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, meaning the vaccines are ineffective. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is equal to that of the unvaccinated at tackling Covid-19.

But a vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that the unvaccinated were 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the fully vaccinated. In other words the immune system performance of the vaccinated is 50% worse than the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated. Therefore, the Covid-19 vaccines have damaged the immune system.

With that being said it should come as no surprise to anyone as to why Public Health Scotland no longer wish to publish the Covid-19 data by vaccination status, because it clearly shows in all areas that the Covid-19 injections are proving to have a negative vaccine effectiveness, and therefore a negative immune system performance, which implies the fully vaccinated are developing Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

In table 13 of the latest Covid-19 Statistical Report published Wednesday 16th Feb 22, PHS provide the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status.

The table, found on page 37, shows that the triple vaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases between 15th Jan and 11th Feb, recording 13,833 cases in the week beginning 5th Feb alone.This compares to 5,201 cases among the double vaccinated, and 3,834 cases among the unvaccinated during the same week.

But the table also shows us the Covid-19 case rates per 100k population by vaccination status. We’ve extracted the data to produce the following chart –

As you can see, Covid-19 case-rates have remained highest among the double vaccinated over the past four weeks. But something peculiar has also happened. The case rates among the not-vaccinated have declines week on week, but the case rates among the triple vaccinated have increased week on week, now almost matching the case rate among the double vaccinated by the week ending 11th Feb.

Now that we know the case-rates, we can use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to work out the real-world vaccine effectiveness, which don’t forget is really a measure of the immune system performance.

Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / Unvaccinated case rate = Immune System Performance

The following chart shows the real world immune system performance among teh double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population in Scotland between 15th Jan and 11th Feb 22 –

If the immune system performance was to hit the minus-100% barrier then this would suggest full blown Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. But unfortunately for both the double/triple vaccinated population they are well on their way to hitting the AIDS barrier.

As of the week ending 11th Feb 22, the immune system performance of the double vaccinated has reached minus-60.4%, whilst the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated has reached minus-55%.

This means the double vaccinated are down to the last 39.6% of their immune system to protect them against fighting viruses, bacteria, and cancers. Whilst the triple vaccinated are down to the last 45%.

However, it’s clear from the graph above that the decline in immune system performance has been much steeper among the triple vaccinated over the previous four weeks compared to the decline among the double vaccinated. This therefore suggests that every vaccination worsens the immune system degradation, and could mean the triple vaccinated surpass the AIDS barrier weeks before the double vaccinated do.

We can also see the fully vaccinated are showing a negative immune system performance against both hospitalisation and death.

Table 14 of the PHS Covid-19 Statistical Report can be found on page 41, and it contains the number of hospitalisations by vaccination status as well as the hospitalisation rates per 100k.

The following chart shows the hospitalisation rates by vaccination status among the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated population –

This translates into an immune system performance which is as follows –

Table 15 of the PHS Covid-19 Statistical Report can be found on page 47, and it contains the number of deaths by vaccination status as well as the death rates per 100k.

The following chart shows the death rates by vaccination status among the unvaccinated and fully vaccinated population –

This translates into an immune system performance which is as follows –

The lowest immune system performance against hospitalisation was recored in the week ending 11th Feb, hitting minus-81%. Whilst the lowest immune system performance against death was recorded in the week ending 21st Jan, hitting minus-116.48%, meaning the fully vaccinated passed the AIDS barrier.

However, because these figures are age standardised they are subject to fluctuations, which is why UKHSA data for England which breaks down the data by age groups, and also shows a negative immune system performance for hospitalisation and death, is a much better method of measuring the immune system performance.

But what this data from PHS does clearly show is that the fully vaccinated are more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19, and more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when your immune system has been severely damaged.

People with acquired immune deficiency syndrome are at an increased risk for developing certain cancers and for infections that usually occur only in individuals with a weak immune system.

Public Health Scotland data clearly shows that the fully vaccinated are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, and this is precisely why Public Health Scotland have made the decision to no longer publish the data going forward.

Daily Expose