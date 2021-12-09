Posted: December 9, 2021 Categories: Music Rage Against The Machine – Darkness Of Greed Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Rage Against The Machine – Darkness Of Greed”
These communo-fascist dick turds always complain about white people and the govt.
But they are always first in line for a govt. tax funded hand out.
First to comply with mask and fake vax. I hope it kills everyone of them.
This capitalist funded communism is laughable.
Self proclaimed communist that has made millions from capitalism is the height of hypocrisy .
Skin, Burn, Hang.
The end.
Capitalism funded communism.
Otherwise that I agree.
Same guys we covered here a few days ago. Won’t let you into their concerts if you’re not double jabbed.
.
I was unaware of the concert situation ..
I almost asked Henry and Laura to unpost this because I don’t agree with every thing but they were a band that lead me down a path that eventually brought me to the trenches. I like their sound and they have always been music I’ve listened to. Obviously in this particular song they do blame the “white dream” but I find the reference to “cramming this culture down our throats” something I can relate to. I don’t like what the people in so called society want me to accept. That to be more accurate is the “Jewish dream”. Don’t know what their stance is on the bill of rights is but with the double jab info that Galen pointed out I will assume they have no respect for it, and that’s what matters to we here. I will not send anymore rage music to this site. My musical enjoyment has grown with posts by people here and Henry’s selection he has posted.
Tim, thanks, and you’re not the only one that certain factions of Rock’n’Roll have betrayed. Mammon is the deceiver.
.
As Paco has already said, these filthy communist scumbags profit greatly by fooling gullible, impressionable youth out of their hard-earned cash. Typical lying hypocritical commies fleece the masses while preaching their “workers unite” garbage. These words come immediately to mind “HANGING IN THE NAME OF…!!!” They’ll get their day like every other well-known commie sh*tbag & only the purebloods WITHOUT the mRNA poison in their systems will be able to watch them swing on one of their own stages! Anyone over the age of 18 still listening to this filth should probably learn up fast or join them!
Here’s a actual GOOD song – the anthem of the age!