NO WAY: Rand Paul just shattered Trump’s Venezuela narrative, live.
“There’s no fentanyl being made in Venezuela. Not a little, none. These are outboard boats that would have to refuel 20 times to reach Miami… We don’t just summarily execute people.”
When even Rand Paul is… pic.twitter.com/FenZzRwlEJ
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 21, 2025
One thought on “Rand Paul just shattered Trump’s Venezuela narrative, live.”
Trump has to kill innocent people as a satanist who sold his soul to get to the top, to please his master, Lucifer. All the Videos in the Epstein files are of SATANIC ritual child abuse. All of our scummy leaders are satanists.