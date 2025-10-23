NO WAY: Rand Paul just shattered Trump’s Venezuela narrative, live.

“There’s no fentanyl being made in Venezuela. Not a little, none. These are outboard boats that would have to refuel 20 times to reach Miami… We don’t just summarily execute people.”

