Report: Biden to Divert Agents from U.S. Southern Border, Send Them to ‘Assist’ with Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden’s administration is looking to divert United States Border Patrol agents from their mission at the U.S.-Mexico border to send them overseas “to assist” those fleeing from Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion, a new report states.
Even as illegal immigration continues pouring through the nation’s southern border at record levels, Biden hopes to entice Border Patrol agents to sign up voluntarily to aid American citizens, green card-holders, and their immediate relatives fleeing Ukraine into Eastern Europe.
John Solomon at Just The News, who exclusively obtained the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) memo, detailed the effort dubbed “Operation Support Ukraine:”
“The Office of Field Operations is seeking volunteers to assist with the possible evacuation of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their immediate family members from Ukraine.,” the memo sent to field operations executives said. [Emphasis added]
“Eligible employees who volunteer for this situation may be selected to serve a temporary duty assignment in Poland to facilitate travelers for entry into the U.S., to include providing guidance and problems resolution to other government agencies.” [Emphasis added]
…
The memo said volunteers need to be ready to deploy “within 2-3 days” of selection and should plan for about a month’s work overseas. It also offered a plan for COVID-19 mitigation that said workers need to either have the vaccine or natural immunity from a recent infection. [Emphasis added]
Last month, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 154,000 border crossers. Roughly 2.1 million border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to arrive at the southern border this year.
Since October, according to Fox News’s Adam Shaw, about 220,000 border crossers successfully crossed into the U.S. via the southern border, undetected by Border Patrol.
In January, alone, the Biden administration released more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. Border Patrol agents have blasted Biden’s policies, which they say have made illegal immigration close to unmanageable.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/24/report-biden-to-divert-agents-from-u-s-southern-border-send-them-to-assist-with-russia-ukraine-conflict/
5 thoughts on “Report: Biden to Divert Agents from U.S. Southern Border, Send Them to ‘Assist’ with Russia-Ukraine Conflict”
How in the HELL do you send border patrol agents overseas??!!!! Wtf??!!!!
That’s even worse than sending National Guardsman overseas.
Border patrol’s duty is to protect the border. Wtf would they do in another country? Protect another country’s border?
This makes no sense. It’s just another excuse for Grandpa Joe to send all available soldiers and agents out of the country so there will be no one left to protect our country but ourselves. This is a matter of National Security and is treason.
Wtf??? Hang the bastard and his minions!
Dude, when I first heard this we thought no way. Yet here it is, found the link.
Yep, and what is likely to happen considering what happened in Afghanistan… so how many agents “diverted” from southern border will be abandoned in Ukraine or captured by Russians and sent to POW type camps? Know what I mean?–from someone who lives 60 miles from the border as the crow flies….
Treason plain and simple!!!!!!!!!!
If we the people want this border secured
We are going to have to do it
And shame the agencies and bullshit government we have
And when they come to “ take over “
Because they can’t have it and don’t want to be shown up
We arrest whoever shows up to try and change the direction we set
Texans , I’m calling you out
Your the closest and most affected by this ., we need you to step up , now
Truckers ??? And Texans Where are you