Republican Jewish Coalition Declares War on Tucker

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit this year was a festival of hate aimed at Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, as well as America First Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For context, we have to remember that RJC CEO Matt Brooks revealed to a small gathering at Chabad of Aspen back in August that he talks regularly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the “existential threat” of the anti-Israel “woke right” — Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and so on.

Further, it must be pointed out that RJC’s Norm Coleman boasted before the JNS international policy summit in Jerusalem in April that “the masters of the universe are Jews!”

META/Facebook’s “Jewish Diaspora” chief Jordana Cutler told Israelis at the same event that she used her position to carve out “specific protections for Israelis and Jews.”

“We banned content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media,” she said.

Cutler spoke at the RJC over the weekend, but her speech hasn’t yet been released.

Now, to the meat and potatoes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened prospective anti-Israel GOP candidates, telling them, “I’m in the ‘Hitler sucks’ wing of the Republican Party … If you ever run for office as a Republican and you embrace this weird sh*t, we’re going to beat your brains out.”

He also told the RJC attendees, “I feel good about the Republican Party. I feel good about where we’re going as a nation. We’re killing all the right people and we’re cutting your taxes.”

“Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs. We didn’t run out of bombs in World War II,” he added. “So to those who worry about these stupid interviews…don’t worry. The Republican Party has figured it out.”

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy told the Jewish gathering that Mark Levin is a real conservative, not Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

“Real conservatives don’t spread hate,” Rudy said.

“These folks are spreading old lies and anti-Semitic claims like the ones that Jews secretly control America … It’s the same lie the Nazis told,” he added.

Tucker doesn’t think “Jews aren’t the chosen people of God!” Rudy scoffed. “Imagine that!”

Jewish Florida Rep. Randy Fine, who celebrated Israel killing babies in Gaza and shooting dead an American citizen protesting in the West Bank, told the Republican Jewish Coalition that Tucker Carlson and Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene are “evil.”

Carlson is “the most dangerous anti-Semite in America,” he insisted.

He also said it “makes my stomach crawl that I have to sit in the same room with [Massie and Greene]” in the House.

Mark Levin, who headlined the event, raged about Carlson and Fuentes and labeled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor” and an “enemy.”

“For six months I’ve been fighting these bastards!” he shouted.

“What do you mean we don’t cancel people?” he said. “We canceled Pat Buchanan. We canceled the John Birch Society. We canceled Joseph Sobran … We cancel stuff all the damn time!”

Mark Levin further labeled Fuentes “Little Adolf” and condemned Carlson as “a full-blown out of the closet Jew hater.”

He demanded conservative institutions “speak out” and “do something.”

“We’ve been putting billions of dollars into [you] for half a century,” he said.

(As it were, the Heritage Foundation, who was clearly a target of his ire, sponsors his show.)

Nick Fuentes sparred with the RJC’s assets on X (and ratioed the hell out of them):

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, on his official account representing the Trump administration, on Friday also attacked Tucker for platforming Fuentes.

The America First movement is now too big to ignore, and the Jewish Lobby’s work to silence and censor everyone has backfired.

Their media assets are all discredited, their media outlets are all irrelevant, and “The $7,000 Club” they’ve got shilling for them on social media is a clown show.

Elon Musk’s X (which is owned in part by Larry Ellison, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital) is trying to juice their content, but it’s only causing people to get even more angry with their censorship. Additionally, the more people actually see what these Israeli agents have to say, the more they grow to despise them.

If history is our guide, Zionists will turn to terrorism and false flag attacks next.

That said, as we all saw with the murder of Charlie Kirk, they’re going to be prime suspect number one.