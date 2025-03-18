Which Bible are you reading?
“Rothschild family hired a pastor who made a new version of Bible called the Scofield Bible with Jewish influence —- Christianity got Jewfied.” pic.twitter.com/Kgt2062koJ
— BATMAN (@BATMAN_SPOTTED) March 18, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Which Bible are you reading?
“Rothschild family hired a pastor who made a new version of Bible called the Scofield Bible with Jewish influence —- Christianity got Jewfied.” pic.twitter.com/Kgt2062koJ
— BATMAN (@BATMAN_SPOTTED) March 18, 2025