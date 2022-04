Jan 19, 2022 • Las Vegas, NV – On October 1, 2017, 58 people were killed at the Route 91 country music concert in Las Vegas and by 2 weeks the media dropped the entire story due to all the lies and holes in the police and FBI’s story. These are all the things they’ve covered up about the tragedy that they don’t want you to know about. Mindy Robinson produced this documentary and has disclosed that Youtube is actively hiding the video.