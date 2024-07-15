2 thoughts on “Secret Service had 2 FULL MINUTES.

  1. this hole f!@king thing was staged, the gunman was working for trump. How could trump get shot when the only shots fired were from the cop on the roof, three shots all going away from the king of the f#$king kikes. This is pure bullshit

    1. It certainly has all the hallmarks of a staged event & the timing is perfect. AS ALWAYS we are all being played one way or another. Gun control will be a big issue when Trump gets selected as they need to disarm EVERYONE before they attempt to go full dystopian nightmare. One day soon this all has to come to head & they will have to be stopped de@d in their tracks… there is no alternative worth wasting energy on.

