Local cop confronted gunman before Trump assassination attempt, retreated: report

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally was confronted by a local police officer before firing shots at the former president. A local police officer climbed to the rooftop where Crooks was positioned and encountered him. Crooks pointed his rifle at the officer, who then retreated down the ladder of the building. Crooks quickly redirected his focus and fired shots at Trump, grazing his right ear and causing immediate chaos at the rally.

The shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was situated on a nearby rooftop in an attempt to assassinate Trump. Prior to shots being fired, attendees at the rally noticed a man climbing onto the roof of the nearby building and warned local law enforcement, according to the Associated Press.

Immediately after Crooks fired, Secret Service snipers responded by shooting and killing the gunman. Law enforcement later revealed that they discovered explosive devices in Crooks’ car, which was parked near the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania. Another device is believed to have been found at Crooks’ home as well.

The incident resulted in the death of one rally attendee and left two others critically injured. In response to the attack, Trump released a statement on Truth Social, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and thanking law enforcement for their rapid response. He also called for national unity in the face of violence.