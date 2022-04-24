Posted: April 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Sheriff: Items worth more than $400K stolen from Louis Vuitton Store in Kenwood Towne Centre WLWT Apr 21, 2022 • Sheriff: Items worth more than $400K stolen from Louis Vuitton Store in Kenwood Towne Centre Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Sheriff: Items worth more than $400K stolen from Louis Vuitton Store in Kenwood Towne Centre”
should have a shotgun
Your reaction is logical, but this is a corporate entity that is a part of the corporate welfare system that has stolen trillions from we the people.
Joe Biden and his criminal cartel take/steal blatantly for all to see billions of dollars, you know, the billions that went into the black hole. They are not operating with the consent of the people. They are destroying what is left of our country and want to end our individual sovereignty and it is all just taken in stride.
But a group of poor people steal $41,000 from a corporate store, and “Oh those sons of bitches, how dare they openly take back a grain of sand on the beach that the corporate mafia has stolen from them?”
The unlawful communists/fascists are taking gross amounts from we the people with zero jurisdictional authority to do so. That’s not larceny, that is treason.
I guess the people need a shotgun also and the amounts being stolen from whom by whom need to be put in the proper prospective.
If there is no law to protect we the people from unbelievable theft then there is no law to protect the corporate privateers from the actions of the people. There is simply no law and there will be none until we the people stand up and enforce the only law in this land, but of course we’re going to emphasize on a group of people taking $41,000 as we ignore the corporate mafia taking billions and trillions.
I think we need more than a shotgun. I think we need to bring all our weaponry to bear and enforce our law and quit allowing them to turn us against one another.
I don’t care if that corporate entity gets robbed, they have no doubt gotten corporate welfare that amounts to a hell of lot more than $41,000, and it comes from the f-king theft of we the people and is wealth being transferred from the poor to the rich.
Sorry, but I can’t find a tear for this fraudulent corporate entity as I live day to day wondering how I’m going to make it through tomorrow.
Corporations are unlawful entities operating under unlawful law (the Uniform Commercial Code which is a running violation of the 9th Article and hence the Bill of Rights et.al.)