April 7th, 2022.
Soros explains how deeply he has been involved in the events of Ukraine and the dismantling of the USSR since the very beginning. Many of today’s events tie back to him and the cabal he represents.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One thought on “Soros: “I replaced the Soviet Empire, and created the Soros Empire.””
Could only listen to a few minutes but came away thinking that when a billionaire dictator is also a nut-case, global imperialism is on the menu. Many are refusing the menu, preferring rather a main-course of freedom and the dessert of self-determinism.
.