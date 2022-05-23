Posted: May 23, 2022 Categories: News State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project https://twitter.com/WillHild/status/1528739917441994755 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
5 thoughts on “State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project”
https://zogathome.wordpress.com/who-controls-state-farm/
Thank you, Martist
That explains it, thanks.
You’re welcome, Hal and Misty!
Every. Single. Time.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/shocker-state-farm-abandons-grooming-book-program-kids-florida-national-backlash/