Posted: March 31, 2022 Categories: Videos Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say FOX5 Las Vegas Mar 29, 2022 • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man after a deadly stabbing of an off-duty police officer along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.
2 thoughts on “Suspect allegedly stabbed police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police say”
Good job Mr Allen, I can begin the cop was aggressive with the dog and went out his way to antagonise the dog and you. If the dog would have defended itself the cop would have no doubt used that as an excuse to shoot it and the owner. Well he reaped what he sowed
first of all..he didn’t know it was a cop(not that it matters) , and second… leave your hands off my family
i dont believe the pig was just petting this mans dog ..not for 1 second
he most likely deserved everything he got.. did he ask first ? highly doubt it , cops do whatever they want and dont ask permission because they have been told and proven that they have more rights than anyone else , so this is the behavior we get
oh and what would happen to anyone roughing up a cop dog? ..shot is what happens
so call this one even for now , let the man go ..he’s served his community with a valuable lesson
leave other peoples belongings and families alone or get what you deserve .. yeah that especially means your blue suit gang members too