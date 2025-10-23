⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN:

Ted Cruz at Christians United for Israel claims that the $3 Billion the United States sends to Israel each year is actually in return for access to Mossad’s top-level intelligence.

Note: U.S sent $23 billion to Israel since Oct 7th 2023. pic.twitter.com/JdEY3zoMb0

