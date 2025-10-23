⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN:
Ted Cruz at Christians United for Israel claims that the $3 Billion the United States sends to Israel each year is actually in return for access to Mossad’s top-level intelligence.
Note: U.S sent $23 billion to Israel since Oct 7th 2023. pic.twitter.com/JdEY3zoMb0
But if we are Israel’s “greatest friend” then why do we have to bribe them for intelligence? Doesn’t sound like a good friend to me, especially if they are so religious and have “good Christian values”, Teddy. Sounds like financing terrorism and committing treason, Teddy.
That being the case, you ought to be serving life in prison along with the rest of Congress.
That sums it up, NC: “financing terrorism and committing treason.”
And hearing Cruz speak/dictate makes the whole thing look and feel like a forced marriage. You will love whomever we tell you to. You will get in bed with whomever we tell you to.
Yeah, he says they made us safer. Personally I’ve never felt less safe in my whole life. One wonders just what they have on Mr. Cruz. Anyway, he might not realize it but he just fully undressed Big Brother. Spies are they. Masters of doublespeak.
“War is peace.”
and…
“In a way, the world-view of the Party imposed itself most successfully on people incapable of understanding it. They could be made to accept the most flagrant violations of reality, because they never fully grasped the enormity of what was demanded of them…”
